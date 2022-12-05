ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Erich Smith, of Latham, and his wife have been spending their golden years volunteering for The Community Hospice in Albany. When the pandemic prevented them from making visitations, Erich started using his crochet talents to make patients handmade blankets.

The Community Hospice cares for people who are terminally ill and their families during the process of dying and grieving. Erich’s grandmother taught him how to crochet at age eight when he came down with the measles – and then the chicken pox – and had lots of time on his hands.

“Sometimes it’s something they put in the casket and bury somebody with or keep as a souvenir as their loved ones have passed,” said Amy Scarlett, manager of volunteer services at The Community Hospice.

For years, he would crochet blankets for family members and friends and eventually hospice patients. In the past two years, he has crocheted more than 80 handmade blankets for patients.