CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wes Boyea is living proof that it’s never too late to get in shape! After surviving a heart attack, the 74-year-young Veteran used the near-death experience as a wake-up call to sign a new lease on life.

Eight years ago, Wes suffered a heart attack caused by side effects of Agent Orange exposure during his time in the Army and underwent a 5-way cardio bypass surgery. Recovering from surgery, Wes had a goal to get active, so he’d be able to again compete in throwing, his passion when he was a teen. It was a long road, but he said the support of friends, family and his doctors helped him tremendously along the way. It is now Wes’s mission to inspire others, especially his fellow seniors, to be active.

“When I was in that hospital after my surgery, you just think, I can’t come back from this, it will never happen but anybody can get healthier. You got to know your limitations and start slow,” said Wes.

Wes will be competing at the 2023 National Senior Games presented by Humana from July 7-18 in Pittsburgh. Out of the more than 11,000 athletes competing, Wes was selected as a Humana Game Changer. The national award recognizes an athlete who exemplifies healthy aging and provides encouragement, motivation, and inspiration for all seniors to live healthy lifestyles.