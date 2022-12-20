ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To celebrate the holiday season, the Town of Schroon Lions Club gathered at Flanagan’s a local pub on the main street in Schroon Lake. Not only was the evening full of celebration and holiday spirit, but it was also filled with donations to those in need.

The Town of Schroon Lions Club was able to assemble needed items for the Ronald McDonald House of Albany this holiday season. King Lion of the Town of Schroon Lake Lions Club, Mary Gereau comments, “Schroon Lake Lions Club held its Holiday Party on December 19, their theme being We Serve. SL Lion’s members heard there was an outreach of need for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region through a presentation by PDG and Zone Chair Michele O’Hare and Lion Diane Lange, at their November MTG. I made a motion to collect needed items from the RMD House Charities 2022 Holiday Wish List, which the members enthusiastically supported! Lions chose to bring items from the wish list in lieu of a gift exchange, as well as also supporting the local SL Food Pantry through a collection of “passing the Santa hat.” I am very honored to serve as King Lion (for my second year) for such a genuine and devoted group of Lions!”

The Ronald McDonald House provides support to parents of children with long-term, serious illnesses in the way of housing, retreats, and comfort, all at no cost to the parents. If you would like to donate, reference the list below or items needed.