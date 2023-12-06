TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local non-profit that provides emotional support to middle and high school girls in Schenectady walked away with a $10,000 check Wednesday night from Women United.

The fifth annual Perfect Pitch event, powered by United Way, was held at Troy’s Revolution Hall. The Shark Tank-style event puts local non-profits in front of a panel of local business women.

This year, they heard from four different groups tackling the addiction crisis, mental health, and domestic violence. Working Group on Girls of Schenectady had the winning pitch for their program to empower more young women with life skills and mentorship. They were awarded the $10,000 grant.

NEWS10’s Trishna Begam emceed the event.