SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady is hosting a series of volunteer neighborhood cleanup events throughout the spring. Mayor Gary McCarthy said these events will build upon the recent cleanup events in the Goose Hill neighborhood and Hamilton Hill neighborhood.

Cleanup events

May 7 at 9:30 a.m. in the Mont Pleasant Neighborhood. The meeting location is the Bridge Christian Church at 735 Crane Street.

May 21 at 9:30 a.m. in the Bellevue Neighborhood. The meeting location is Hillhurst Park on Campbell Avenue.

May 28 at 9:30 a.m. on State Street from Brandywine Avenue to Nott Terrace. The meeting location is 1101 State Street.

June 4 at 9:30 a.m. on State Street from Brandywine Avenue to Route 7. The meeting location is 1101 State Street.

June 11 at 9:30 a.m. on Albany Street from Jackson Avenue to Balltown Road. The meeting location is Woodlawn Park at 133 Kings Road.

June 18 at 9:30 a.m. in the Central State Street Neighborhood. The meeting location is 108 North Brandywine Avenue.

Supplies will be provided but volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves. You can sign up to volunteer on the Schenectady website or by contacting Charlie O’Hern via email at cohern@schenectadyny.gov or by phone at (518) 708-5979.