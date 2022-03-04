SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Foundation is accepting applications for its $1.87 million grant program. The program is focusing on food insecurity and revitalizing neighborhoods, with $1.24 million being invested in these areas.

The Foundation is also offering $410,000 to address emerging needs, and to assist organizations with pandemic recovery efforts. Another $180,000 will be available for smaller grants and $40,000 will be for student scholarships.

About $640,000 will go toward addressing food insecurity. Around $548,128 was granted in 2021 and $703,000 in 2020 for pandemic-related food needs in the community.

“Mass distribution food drives and pantries have been vitally important – especially throughout the pandemic,” said Robert Carreau, executive director of the Schenectady Foundation. “Now, our focus is shifting more toward the root causes of hunger and improving the effectiveness of our food systems. While we continue to provide food to those who need it, we must find sustainable solutions to meeting the nutritional needs of county residents.”

The other $600,000 is going toward revitalization efforts in the community. Included in these efforts is Schenectady’s Thriving Neighborhoods Challenge, which lets residents submit their ideas for neighborhood improvement.

“We see neighborhood development as bringing together multiple assets and services to leverage a deeper impact,” said Kristi Milligan, the Foundation’s director of grants and community programs. “We need quality affordable housing options, but other elements need to be there as well to help make for sustainable neighborhoods: access to employment and services that support families and create community.”

Organizations can apply on the Schenectady Foundation website. Questions can be emailed to Kristi Milligan at kmilligan@schenectadyfoundation.org.