ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID) is bringing back its ornament scavenger hunt and Downtown Decorating Contest for the holiday season. Both programs are open to the public and have already started.

Downtown Albany BID has been hiding limited edition ALB ornaments in businesses, parks, and public places throughout downtown Albany. More than 200 ornaments were created by the BID and have the letters ALB with a heart or tree icon.

The ornaments hidden around downtown Albany for the scavenger hunt (Downtown Albany BID)

Everyone is encouraged to look for and take home the ornaments, as well as post them on social media using the hashtag #AlbToTheCore and tagging @AlbanyBID on Facebook and X and @DowntownAlbany on Instagram and TikTok. The scavenger hunt is now through Friday, December 22.

For the Downtown Decorating Contest, 16 businesses are showing off their holiday-themed storefronts. The public can vote for their favorite now through January 3 on the Albany Downtown BID website or in person at the Downtown Albany BID office at 21 Lodge Street.

Participating businesses

Capital Region Community Investment Trust, 153 S Pearl Street

Cobblestone Lunch Shoppe, 37 Maiden Lane

Dawn’s Victory Sports Café, 10 Sheridan Avenue

Fort Orange General Store, 412 Broadway

Hilton Albany, State & Lodge Streets

Irish American Heritage Museum, 21 Quackenbush Square

Loch & Quay, 414 Broadway

McGeary’s Irish Pub, 4 Clinton Square

Ria’s Bistro, 113 State Street

Suga Foot’s Soul Kitchen, 165 Madison Avenue

The Bull and Bee Meadery, 140 Hamilton Street

The Enchanted Florist & Gifts of Albany, 54 Columbia Street

The Kenmore Ballroom, 76 N Pearl Street

The Olde English Pub & Pantry, 683 Broadway

The Palace Theatre, 19 Clinton Avenue

The Yard: Hatchet House & Bar, 16 Sheridan Avenue

The business that gets the most votes will win the Downtown Decorating Contest trophy and neighborhood-wide bragging rights. All voters will be eligible to win a $50 Downtown Albany Gift Card.