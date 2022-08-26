BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter is set to host an event with a sole purpose. It’s time to clean house, and send some lonely animals off to new homes – as many as possible.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter will host a “Clear the Shelter” event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s an annual event nationwide, focusing on promoting the adoption of both dogs and cats, with a special deal for anyone ready to invite a new pet into their lives.

The shelter will waive the normal adoption fee for any family who adopts a new member at the event. The $55 fee will be waived, but families should be aware that a maximum of $56 will be imposed for fees such as rabies vaccination, health tests, microchipping and dog licenses.

The shelter is located at 6010 County Farm Road in the town of Ballston Spa. Those looking for a look ahead to what four-legged friends might await them can do so by looking at profiles for adoptable cats and dogs available through the shelter website.

The annual “Empty the Shelters” event is organized by the Bissell Pet Foundation, and promoted by the news network NBC. The effort has connected more than 117,000 pets with new families since its establishment in 2017.

Saratoga County Animal Shelter has been in operation in Ballston Spa for over 40 years. The organization operates sheltering, adoption, education and law enforcement support related to animal use.