Saratoga National Historical Park announces winter hours

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga National Historical Park winter hours of operation will begin on Tuesday, December 1. Beginning December 1, the park’s tour road will be closed until April 1.

Winter weather may cause an earlier closure or delay opening. Please check the park’s website or social media for updates.

Grounds will be open sunrise to sunset for hiking, walking, snowshoeing and cross country skiing.

The Visitor Center will remain closed throughout the winter. As such, water and snacks are not available in the park, please pack accordingly. A portable toilet is located in the main lower parking lot.

For more information about park operations and activities, please see the park’s website or on Facebook and Twitter @SaratogaNHP