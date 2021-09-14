Saratoga County to host sheep shearing event

Community

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted:
Siri Swanson

Siri Swanson (source: Cornell Cooperative Extension)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County 4-H is offering a sheep shearing clinic this week for young people ages 10 and older. The event will be at the 4-H Training Center on Middleline Road in Ballston Spa on September 16 at 5 p.m.

The clinic will show the art of sheep shearing and preparing wool breeds for show. Participants will have a hands-on learning experience from professional shearer Siri Swanson.

Space is limited and expected to fill up quickly. The event costs $5 per family or free of charge for 4-H members. Contact the 4-H office for additional information or to register at (518) 885-899.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

