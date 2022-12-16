SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth Services is seeking volunteers to drive seniors to and from medical appointments. The county explains they will provide the car, gas, schedule and direction to those who volunteer.

The program is part of the retired senior volunteer program (RSVP) which helps to recruit volunteers age 55 or older for opportunities throughout Saratoga County. Volunteer opportunities for drivers are immediately available. All you have to do is submit paperwork, including references, to the Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth Services. You must have a valid driver license, training and orientation are provided to all volunteers. If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer call 518 884 4100.