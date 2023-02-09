CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Health is holding a free Narcan training and distribution event on Friday, February 10. Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, is a safe medication that can save someone’s life by reversing the effects of an opioid overdose.

Participants will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and administer nasal Narcan, which takes about 15 minutes. Attendees will also receive a free Narcan rescue kit, which includes two doses of Narcan, a rescue breathing face shield, a certificate of training, and addiction resource information. The event will take place during the town’s Winterfest, park at Dark from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Clifton Park Town Center Park. Those who are unable to attend the distribution can register to obtain an overdose rescue kit online.