SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, the Saratoga Casino Hotel is hosting the American Red Cross for a blood drive. Dozens of hotel staff will be onsite to accept donations from noon to 6 p.m. inside the casino hotel on Monday, July 25.

“Every blood donation is important and the Red Cross is committed to the national initiative to increase the diversity of our donor base,” said Abigail Adams, Communications Director for the American Red Cross, in a statement on Friday.

Those who want to come and donate should make an appointment in advance. Appointments can be made through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or RedCrossBlood.org using sponsor code SARATOGACASINO. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Everyone who donates will also get a little something for their efforts. The Discovery network has facilitated the Red Cross with an exclusive package for “Shark Week,” which every donor has a chance to win. The package includes a beach bike, smokeless portable fire pit, paddleboard, kayak, and $500 gift card for more accessories.

The American Red Cross says that transfusions are always needed for patients in crucial condition. The Red Cross is currently focusing on increasing the number of donations coming from African-American and minority donors in order to increase treatment capacity for people with sickle cell disease.

“The work the American Red Cross does in our community and so many others is immeasurable,” said Alex Tucker, Chief Operating Officer at Saratoga Casino Hotel. “We’re proud to continue to partner with the Red Cross to help them serve those in need.”