SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This December marks the 30th anniversary of Santa’s Cottage, a holiday staple in Saratoga Springs. To mark the occasion, the original builders, the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association and a local construction company worked together to spruce it up.

After Santa’s original set was deemed unsuitable, Michele Erceg and Bobby Giordano volunteered to build a new cottage. The design was based on the playhouse Michele’s father, a master carpenter, built for her when she was a little girl.

“It’s a central piece to Christmas up here in Saratoga, for the community visitors, as well as the people who live here year-round. It reinforces the magic of it all,” said Bobby and Michele.

To mark its 30th anniversary, Santa’s Cottage got a makeover from Bonacio Construction. Staying true to the original design, the group made it more structurally sound, gave it a new coat of paint and hooked Santa up with a new electrical system. We’re told Mr. Clause is very pleased with the upgrades.

Santa’s Cottage is located on Broadway in front of Putnam Market. Want to visit Santa while he’s in the cottage? Find his full schedule here.