ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Salvation Army matched all donations made at any of the non-profit’s Red Kettle locations on Friday. The annual holiday tradition is an effort to bring meals, shelter and other necessities to those in need.

Salvation Army Coordinator Maj. Douglas Burr highlighted two important things to keep in mind when donating.

“Whenever you donate to a Salvation Army Kettle — wherever it is — the money stays in that community. It never gets shipped off anywhere else. It stays to provide services and needs in that community,” he explained. “Secondly, it’s not just for Christmas time, because we don’t shut our doors December 31. You know, we are open year ’round. So a lot of that money goes to provide services right now but some of it will be used all year round.”

In 2021, the campaign raised over $1 million nationwide. The 2022 goal is $1.5 million.