Saint Rose students to donate over 2 tons of pasta to local charities

The Sales Club at Saint Rose collected over two tons of pasta for local charities (College of Saint Rose)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Sales Club at the College of Saint Rose will be donating over two tons of pasta to Capital Region food pantries and other organizations that support those in need. For the second year, students organized the Pasta Grab Challenge, a drive to collect boxes of pasta to donate to charities.

The students have collected 5,430 pounds of pasta for Albany City Mission, Food Pantries for the Capital District, Schenectady City Mission, and Victory Church Food Pantry. The students will be delivering the pasta on November 22.

The college said the students used their sales and presentation skills to get donations from the community. The club also received a 2,500-pound donation from Price Chopper.

Price chopper pasta donation (College of Saint Rose)

Last year, students collected 1,800 pounds of pasta.