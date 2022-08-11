ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of people came to the College of Saint Rose on Thursday for the Educator Appreciation Barbecue. The college hosted the event to support educators after the recent challenges they have gone through with the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is also a significant teacher shortage for the upcoming school year. More than 400 people attended the event. Officials said it was also a great opportunity for college students studying to be teachers to network with those already in the career field.