ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge race took place in Albany on Thursday. The 5K race is a big fundraiser for the Hudson-Mohawk Road Runners Club.

In addition to helping local charities, the money raised also helps with funding racing programs for local kids. Runners said it was a great event to hangout with the community and help those in need.

“It’s very nice to be engaged in one place, in one race, especially after the pandemic,” Ricardo Estremera said. “For me, this is amazing, you know.”

Estremera ran for Questar III BOCES. He won the race with a time of 16 minutes and 51 seconds.