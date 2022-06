ROUND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Round Lake Antique Festival is set to return this weekend, June 25 and 26, after two years. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Admission is free. Festival organizers said over 100 dealers will be in attendance selling antiques and collectibles.

The festival is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. The event will be located on the parks and greens in the Village of Round Lake.