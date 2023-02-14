ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local students made Valentine’s Day cards for military veterans Tuesday. Students at Bradt Primary School in Rotterdam colored special cards and wrote personalized messages.

Organizers said the annual event teaches valuable lessons to the veterans and the students.

“I think it’s important for the kids to learn about the veterans, and they learn respect, and I think they do. And I think that the history of all of us vets, what we did, and how we did everything for the kids, and that they learn in the classroom, they’re represented by us. And they know what their parents and grandparents have served and done for them.”

More than 6,000 cards were made by local kids this year and were taken to the Veterans Affairs building on Tuesday.