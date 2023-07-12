ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Now to an exciting update to a story NEWS10 first told you about! In June, it was announced David J, a country musician from Rotterdam, signed a record deal with one of the biggest labels in the country: Sony Music Nashville.

Sony Music Nashville announced the label signed David J in June. Runner Music and founder Ryan Tedder are joining in partnership with the label as Tedder is an avid supporter of the country-pop phenom, according to a press release issued by the label.

NEWS10 caught up with the teen last year at his family home in Rotterdam before he made the big move big to Nashville. The past year he’s been traveling from city to city, writing and recording music.

David J will be on tour with Lauren Alaina later this month and hopes to release a new album by the end of the year.