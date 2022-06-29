ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At only eighteen, David Tomasek aka ‘David J’ has millions of streams on Spotify. Music was a passion he discovered four years ago, after one movie changed his life.

Playing sports was David’s passion growing up but that all changed when he watched a Justin Bieber movie. He ditched sports for a guitar given to him by his grandfather.

He would sit in his basement for hours, teaching himself how to sing and play the guitar. One year later, he would have his first break: advancing on a social media contest from ‘The Voice.’

Within the past four years, he has had multiple songs on the radio. His song “Because of You” hit one million streams on Spotify this month.

“Obviously a lot of my songs are about a girl so it was about a girl,” said David.

From Kane Brown to Luke Bryan, he’s had the chance to meet a lot of his peers during his time in Nashville and on the road. Earlier this year, he opened for Blake Sheldon in Florida.

“He was really down to Earth and really enjoyed what we did, but everybody there was singing the words. It was really cool to go to Florida and realize ‘oh other people know who I am besides in New York,’” said David.