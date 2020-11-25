Rivers Casino & Resort to host inaugural Holiday Trees of Hope event

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady’s Landing Hotel will be kicking off the holiday giving season with its inaugural Holiday Trees of Hope opening night lighting event on Tuesday, December 1 at 6 p.m. The Holiday Trees of Hope fundraiser gives guests the opportunity to help raise money for local community and charitable organizations.

The trees, decorated by local community and charitable organizations, will be on display in the casino’s event center throughout the month of December. Guests will be able to vote for their favorite tree by purchasing special voting tokens.

Voting tokens can be purchased at the Landing Hotel front desk or bar for either $1 or $5 and drop them into a voting box next to their favorite tree. Each charity will receive all funds contained in their voting box. On December 27, the tree/charity that receives the most tokens will also receive a bonus Rivers Casino Keeping Spirits Bright Charity Tree Award of $500. Sponsorship funds will be divided equally between the charities.

Participating charities and community organizations include: SEAT Center, Habitat for Humanity, Schenectady Firefighters Against Cancer, SUNY Schenectady Foundation, Schenectady PRIDE, Things of My Very Own, Schenectady ARC, Safe Inc. of Schenectady, Animal Protective Foundation, Bethesda House, Proctors Theatre, Schenectady Inner City Mission, Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, VFW Post 357 and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Guests are also encouraged to watch a virtual live stream of the Holiday Trees of Hope lighting event on the Landing Hotel’s Facebook page.