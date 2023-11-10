NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Meadowdale Winery has soft opened its new relocated tasting room in New Scotland. The winery recently moved its wine production and tasting room from Guilderland to New Scotland.

After his partner retired, owner John Sheehan said they had to move the operation out of the partner’s house in Guilderland. Plus, they were outgrowing the space anyway, said Sheehan.

The site of the production facility and tasting room is located at the old Picard farm at 111 Picard Road. According to Sheehan, the Picards bought the land from the Van Rensselaer family before the War of 1812. The space has been vacant for around a decade.

“The new location gives us a more visible spot with a really nice view of the cliffs of Thacher Park,” said Sheehan. “I was also attracted to the idea of helping to conserve a farm that had been slated to become a few dozen homes instead of a farm.”

In the building itself, wine production takes place on the ground floor and the tasting room is upstairs. The tasting room also has light, local food such as smoked sausage and cheese, as well as wine. Sheehan said they hope to add chocolates soon.

First licensed on Leap Year in 2016, Meadowdale Winery will be celebrating its second anniversary in February 2024. The winery produces a variety of dry, semi-dry and sweet wines. You can check out some of wines on the Meadowdale Winery website.

In Guilderland, the tasting room was in a barn and was only open from May to October. Now, the New Scotland tasting room is open year-round.

The Meadowdale Winery tasting room is having its grand opening on Thursday, November 16. It’ll be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.