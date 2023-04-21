SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ryan and Sonja McFadden, owners of Henry Street Taproom in Saratoga Springs, are set to open a wine bar right next store. Kindred will be opening at 84 Henry Street in the former location of Flatbread Social.

The McFadden’s also owned Flatbread Social, but they closed the restaurant in September 2022. McFadden said he and his wife have been getting more interested in wine over the last few years, which sparked the idea for Kindred.

“If you go to Manhattan or Brooklyn, you’ll find that ‘wine bars’ aren’t what they once were,” said McFadden. “Gone are the white tablecloths and classical music. Instead, people are enjoying wine in comfortable, laid-back settings and meeting up with friends as they would for a few beers. In short, we saw that wine bars should be accessible—and more importantly, fun. This is what Kindred will be all about.”

The executive chef from Henry Street Taproom, Andy Palmisano, will be taking over at Kindred. The menu will be slightly upscale, said McFadden, with a focus on snacks and shareable plates, as well as entrees. The owners hope to open Kindred in late May.

“We want to show people that wine can be fun and approachable and doesn’t have to feel intimidating,” said McFadden. “Ultimately, we just want to provide Saratoga with a place to gather with friends, share some wine, some laughs, and leave with some great memories.”