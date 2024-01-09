WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Winslow’s Restaurant, located at 801 Saratoga Road (Route 9) in Wilton, has been sold. The new owners are reportedly set to reopen it.

Real Estate Agent Nancy Helenek said the new owners are planning on keeping it Winslow’s and hoping to open in the early spring. The new owners have yet to be publicly identified.

Winslow’s Restaurant has been closed since March 2023 after former owner Jeff Baker was in a bad skiing accident. In August, Baker told NEWS10 he had been trying to sell the restaurant for several years, but to no avail. If Winslow’s didn’t sell before Baker was fully recovered, he planned to reopen the restaurant.

The building that Winslow’s calls home was built in 1948 and served as a gas station, grocery store, and taproom before becoming a full restaurant. Baker’s grandparents bought the property from the original owner in 1960. Baker bought the restaurant from his grandparents in 1989.

Baker has spent over 40 years in the restaurant business. On January 5, he posted his goodbye message on the Winslow’s Restaurant Facebook page.

“I’m a little heartbroken because I would’ve rather been there open and saying goodbye to everybody personally, but unfortunately my leg didn’t allow that,” said Baker in the post. “I’m not sure what the future is going to bring for me but I thank you all for your support.”