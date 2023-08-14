WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In March 2023, Jeff Baker was in a bad skiing accident. He went through multiple surgeries and is still working to walk again.

Baker is the owner of Winslow’s Restaurant at 802 Saratoga Road in Wilton. The restaurant has been closed since his accident, which was almost five months ago.

“The restaurant can’t run without me,” Baker tells NEWS10. “I’m working hard to get back on my feet.”

The building that Winslow’s calls home was built in 1948 and served as a gas station, grocery store and taproom before becoming a full-fledged restaurant. Baker’s grandparents bought the property from the orginal owner in 1960. Baker bought the restaurant from his grandparents in 1989.

After almost 40 years in the restaurant business, Baker has been trying to sell Winslow’s for the last several years, and the property is still up for sale. His plan was to sell the restaurant and bike across the United States, but that has been delayed. Baker said he’s had no real offers on the restaurant yet.

Although the restaurant remains listed for sale, Baker does plan to reopen Winslow’s when he is able to. He doesn’t have a projected reopening date and said it might be a while. He’ll also have to find employees again.

“I’ve had a lot of support since the accident,” said Baker. “Just doing the best I can to get back. Just got to be patient.”

The Winslow’s menu includes soup, salad, a turkey dinner, chicken parm, scallops, steak, and nightly specials. You can view the full menu on the Winslow’s website.

According to the Winslow’s real estate listing, the property is 2.38 acres, has indoor and outdoor seating, a coy pond, and includes all the kitchen equipment. You can view the full listing on the eXp Realty website.