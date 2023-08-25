WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cannone’s Deli, located at 654 Saratoga Road in Wilton, is under new ownership. After 39 years, outgoing owners John and Theresa Cannone are retiring.

“Over the years we have had the pleasure of making so many friends that is humbling,” said the owners. “We have served a lot of you and then your kids and now your grandchildren. After working seven days a week for 39 years we are retiring to spend time with our family.”

The Cannones moved from Long Island to the Capital Region to start the business. John Cannone gave NEWS10 a little backstory of the deli, which opened in 1984. The Cannones used to own the plaza where the deli sits, as well as the liquor store and pizzeria in that plaza.

Cannone ended up selling the deli in 1999 and then selling the plaza and their other businesses about 10 years ago. They then ran Horseman’s Restaurant at the harness track in Saratoga Springs before returning to Cannone’s Deli five years ago.

As of August 28, Matthew Sanchez, who has worked as an employee at Cannone’s Deli, will be taking over ownership. Cannone doesn’t think Sanchez will be changing the name.

After Cannone’s Deli closes on Sunday, the Cannones will be off to enjoy retirement with their kids and grandchildren. The deli will be closed Monday and Tuesday, but will reopen with Sanchez as owner on Wednesday.

“It’s just been an outpouring of support from the residents in the area and customers,” said Cannone. “It has been unbelievable. We want to thank all of you for your patronage and your friendship it has meant the world to us.”