GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, it begins. Restaurants will set up tables outside of their establishments on Glen, Maple, Ridge and other streets in downtown Glens Falls for the first weekly Take a Bite food festival of 2023.

Over a dozen restaurants are coming out to serve small-plate fare starting on July 5. Other local businesses will have booths on downtown streets and in City Park.

Food & Drink

  • Glen Street
    • Alif Cafe
    • The Bullpen Tavern & Suite 216
    • Downtown Social
    • Go Play With Your Food
    • Juicin’ Jar
    • Mean Max Brewing
    • Mikado
    • Raul’s Mexican Grill
  • Maple Street
    • Fenimore’s Pub (The Queensbury Hotel)
    • Park 26 (The Queensbury Hotel)
  • Bay Street
    • Laurella’s Restaurant
  • Ridge Street
    • [farmacy] restobar
    • Morgan & Co. Restaurant
    • Radici Kitchen & Bar
  • South Street
    • Flight Wine Bar & Restaurant
  • Hudson Avenue
    • Seasoned by SUNY Adirondack
  • City Park
    • Bomb Piggity
    • Bucci’s BBQ
    • Cooley’s Ice Cream
    • Dickinson’s Delights
    • Mint
    • Park & Elm
    • Thai Sushi Aroy Dee

Other vendors and activities

  • Glen Street
    • Charles R. Wood Theater
    • Coldwell Banker
    • MinkyMink
  • Exchange Street
    • (g)row for kids
  • Ridge Street
    • Fountain Square Outfitters
  • City Park
    • Bounce House by Entertainment One

Downtown Glen Street will be closed from 5-7 p.m. every Wednesday from July 5 to Aug. 9. Take a Bite features small fare priced between $1 and $5.