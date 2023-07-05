GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, it begins. Restaurants will set up tables outside of their establishments on Glen, Maple, Ridge and other streets in downtown Glens Falls for the first weekly Take a Bite food festival of 2023.

Over a dozen restaurants are coming out to serve small-plate fare starting on July 5. Other local businesses will have booths on downtown streets and in City Park.

Food & Drink

Glen Street Alif Cafe The Bullpen Tavern & Suite 216 Downtown Social Go Play With Your Food Juicin’ Jar Mean Max Brewing Mikado Raul’s Mexican Grill

Maple Street Fenimore’s Pub (The Queensbury Hotel) Park 26 (The Queensbury Hotel)

Bay Street Laurella’s Restaurant

Ridge Street [farmacy] restobar Morgan & Co. Restaurant Radici Kitchen & Bar

South Street Flight Wine Bar & Restaurant

Hudson Avenue Seasoned by SUNY Adirondack

City Park Bomb Piggity Bucci’s BBQ Cooley’s Ice Cream Dickinson’s Delights Mint Park & Elm Thai Sushi Aroy Dee



Other vendors and activities

Glen Street Charles R. Wood Theater Coldwell Banker MinkyMink

Exchange Street (g)row for kids

Ridge Street Fountain Square Outfitters

City Park Bounce House by Entertainment One



Downtown Glen Street will be closed from 5-7 p.m. every Wednesday from July 5 to Aug. 9. Take a Bite features small fare priced between $1 and $5.