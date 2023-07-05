GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, it begins. Restaurants will set up tables outside of their establishments on Glen, Maple, Ridge and other streets in downtown Glens Falls for the first weekly Take a Bite food festival of 2023.
Over a dozen restaurants are coming out to serve small-plate fare starting on July 5. Other local businesses will have booths on downtown streets and in City Park.
Food & Drink
- Glen Street
- Alif Cafe
- The Bullpen Tavern & Suite 216
- Downtown Social
- Go Play With Your Food
- Juicin’ Jar
- Mean Max Brewing
- Mikado
- Raul’s Mexican Grill
- Maple Street
- Fenimore’s Pub (The Queensbury Hotel)
- Park 26 (The Queensbury Hotel)
- Bay Street
- Laurella’s Restaurant
- Ridge Street
- [farmacy] restobar
- Morgan & Co. Restaurant
- Radici Kitchen & Bar
- South Street
- Flight Wine Bar & Restaurant
- Hudson Avenue
- Seasoned by SUNY Adirondack
- City Park
- Bomb Piggity
- Bucci’s BBQ
- Cooley’s Ice Cream
- Dickinson’s Delights
- Mint
- Park & Elm
- Thai Sushi Aroy Dee
Other vendors and activities
- Glen Street
- Charles R. Wood Theater
- Coldwell Banker
- MinkyMink
- Exchange Street
- (g)row for kids
- Ridge Street
- Fountain Square Outfitters
- City Park
- Bounce House by Entertainment One
Downtown Glen Street will be closed from 5-7 p.m. every Wednesday from July 5 to Aug. 9. Take a Bite features small fare priced between $1 and $5.