ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Whistling Kettle has opened a tea bar in Albany’s warehouse district. The tea room is located at 1205 Broadway.

The Albany location is a full-service tea bar with a limited drink menu. The spot is to-go only and does not have food service.

The menu includes hot tea, tea quenchers, tea lattes, French press coffee, cold drinks, and scones, if available. Bulk tea and merchandise are also available. You can view the full menu on the Whistling Kettle Facebook page.

The Whistling Kettle has three other, full-service food and drink locations in Troy, Schenectady, and Ballston Spa. The Albany tea bar is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.