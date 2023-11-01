ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thanksgiving Day is coming up on Thursday, November 24. While many people like to cook their Thanksgiving meals themselves, others prefer to get their meals catered or to dine-in at restaurants.

For those who may not be able to afford Thanksgiving dinner this year, there are some options through Equinox, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, or you can check with your city or town. Here’s some options on where you can buy Thanksgiving dinner in the Capital Region.

Cardona’s Market, Albany, Latham, Saratoga Springs

Cardona’s Market is offering a traditional Thanksgiving meal to-go for four to six people or 10 to 12 people at all three of its locations. You must pre-order by November 17 by 2 p.m. and pick-up on Wednesday the day before Thanksgiving. You can order by emailing jessicae@cardonasmarket.com.

Barnsider Restaurant, Albany

The Barnsider Restaurants is offering both dine-in and take-out for Thanksgiving. The restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving for dine-in from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. A full turkey dinner and all the fixings will be available as well as the full dining room menu. You can call (518) 869-2448 to make a reservation.

A full turkey dinner with all the sides are available for adults and children. You must order by November 17 and pick-up hours are between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. You can call (518) 869-2448 to place an order.

Dinosaur BBQ, Troy

Dinosaur BBQ in Troy is offerings its Smoked Turkey Package with turkey, gravy, cornbread stuffing, sweet potatoes, two homemade pies. There is also an option for just the turkey and gravy.

You must order by November 15 and pick-up on November 21 and 22. You can order by calling (518) 308-0401 or by emailing troycatering@dinobbq.com.

Carol’s Place, Troy

Carol’s Place is serving Thanksgiving dinners to-go for a family up to 12 people. The meals include turkey, gravy, vegetables, stuffing, rolls, cranberry sauce and a pie. Pick-up or delivery is available on November 22 with reheat instructions. You can place an order by calling (518) 428-8086.

PDT Catering, Troy, Malta

PFT Catering is offering either a traditional Thanksgiving dinner or contemporary dinner to-go. You can view the full menu on the PDT Catering website. The last day to order is November 10. You can pick-up at the Franklin Terrace Ballroom in Troy or off Exit 12 in Malta on November 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or on Thanksgiving Day between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. You can order on the PDT Catering website.

Innovo Kitchen, Latham

Innovo Kitchen is offering both a dine-in and to-go option. The three course pre-fixe meal for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 7 p.m. The to-go option has the turkey and all the fixings to feed five to six people.

To make a reservation or to place a to-go order, you can call Innovo Kitchen at (518) 608-1466. You can also order the to-go option and view both menus on the restaurant’s website.

Saati Deli & Catering, Latham

Saati Deli & Catering is offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 to 12 people with additional sides, appetizers, and desserts for sale. Pick-up is available on Thanksgiving Day between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and delivery is available for a fee. You can order on the Saati Deli website or by calling (518) 783-1600.

Farmhouse Tap + Tavern, Altamont

Farmhouse Tap + Tavern is offering Thanksgiving meals for six to eight people or 14 to 18 people. The meals include turkey, gravy, and dinner rolls, as well as four sides.

The order must be picked up on Thanksgiving Day between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. You can visit the Farmhouse Tap + Tavern website to order your meal.

MORE Perreca’s, Schenectady

MORE Perreca’s is offering Thanksgiving take-home meals for four to five people and eight to 10 people. The meals include turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, yams, cranberry sauce, and pie. Pick-up is on Thanksgiving Day between 9 a.m. and noon. You can place an order on the MORE Perreca’s website.

Duke’s Chophouse, Schenectady

Duke’s Chophouse at Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady is offering dinner from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The meal features butternut squash bisque, harvest salad, turkey roulade, and dessert. The regular menu will also be available. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 579-8850.

19th Hole Cafe, Rotterdam

19th Hole Cafe at Briar Creek Golf Course is offering both and in house buffet and take out packages. The take-out packages include turkey and/or prime rib dinners with all the sides for one, four, or eight people. The same items are offered for the buffet. You can place an order or make a reservation by calling (518) 355-2314 by November 21.

Blake 952 Deli, Rotterdam

Blake 952 Deli is offering small, medium and large Thanksgiving take-home dinners. The meals includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, and pies. Pick-up will be on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day. You can place an order by calling (518) 355-7791.

Max410 at the Waters Edge, Glenville

Max410 at the Waters Edge is offering traditional Thanksgiving dinners to go for four to six people, eight to 12 people, or for individuals. Pick up is on Wednesday before Thanksgiving between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. You must order by November 17 by 3 p.m. and you can call (518) 370-5300 to order.

Ruggiero’s Pizza, Deli & Catering, Glenville

Ruggiero’s Pizza, Deli & Catering is offering take-out Thanksgiving meals for three to 16 people. The dinner includes turkey, masked potatoes, stuffing, and all the other sides. Orders can be picked up from the Glenville location at 123 Saratoga Road between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

You can place an order by calling the Schenectady location at (518) 355-1200 or the Glenville location at (518) 399-6855. All orders must be placed by November 20.

Turf Tavern, Scotia

Turf Tavern is offering Thanksgiving dinner for individuals, for five people or 10 people. You can get a traditional family dinner with all the sides or other entrees such as prime rib, salmon or pork schnitzel. You should place you order by November 16 or until sold-out. You can place an order on the Turf Tavern website or by calling (518) 393-3671.

McGreivey’s, Waterford

McGreivey’s is offering take-out options for small and large gatherings, as well as a dine-in dinner option. The take-out meals include turkey and all the fixings. Pick-up is available on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 4 p.m. Orders must be placed by November 20. You can place an order by calling (518) 238-2020.

The menu for the dine-in option includes a traditional turkey dinner, or a variety of other entree options. You can view the full menu on the McGreivey’s Facebook page. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 238-2020.

Rollin’ Smoke Handcrafted BBQ, Halfmoon

Rollin’ Smoke is offering to-go Thanksgiving meals with smoke turkey breast, mac & cheese, loaded mashed potatoes, baked beans, stuffing, candied carrots, and cornbread. Pick-up is between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. You can call (518) 280-4601 to place an order.

The Brook Tavern, Saratoga Springs

The Brook Tavern is offering Thanksgiving meals to go. Orders are available to pick up on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can view the full menu on the Brook Tavern website. You can place an order by calling (518) 871-1473.

Neighborhood Kitchen, Milton

Neighborhood Kitchen is offering take-out Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, carrots, cranberry sauce, gravy and pie. The dinners feeds a single person or a family of three to four. All orders must be placed by November 21 with pick-up being the day before Thanksgiving from noon to 7:30 p.m. You can place an order by calling (518) 885-3100.

The Queensbury Hotel, Glens Falls

The Queensbury Hotel is offering a Thanksgiving buffet on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 4 p.m. The buffet includes carving stations, soups, salads, a pasta stations and all the sides. You can make a reservation and view the full menu on the restaurant’s website.