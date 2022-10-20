ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thai food is the national cuisine of Thailand, often known for being a little spicy. Popular Thai dishes include Pad Thai, Khao Pad, Som Tam, and Tom Kha Kai.
Here’s where you can find Thai food in the Capital Region.
Albany
- Sukhothai
- Address: 254 Lark Street
- View the menu on the Sukhothai website
- Capital Thai
- Address: 997 Central Avenue
- View the menu on the Capital Thai website
- Sweet Basil
- Address: 370 Delaware Avenue
- View the menu on the Sweet Basil website
- TapAsia on Lark
- Address: 227 Lark Street
- View the menu on the TapAsia on Lark website
- Emmanuel Thai
- Address: 35 Maiden Lane
- View the menu on the Emmanuel Thai website
- Pad Thai Noodle
- Address: 113 Everett Road
- View the menu on the Pad Thai Noodle website
Latham
- Celadon Thai
- Address: 860 New Loudon Road
- View the menu on the Celadon website
- Bangkok Kitchen
- Address: 1207 Troy-Schenectady Road
- View the menu on the Bangkok Kitchen website
- Tamarind Thai Cuisine
- Address: 728 New Loudon Road
- View the menu on the Tamarind website
Schenectady
- Jasmine Thai
- Address: 2717 Broadway
- View the menu on the Jasmine Thai Facebook page
- Pho Queen
- Address: 96 Jay Street
- View the menu on the Pho Queen website
Troy
- Lime Leaf Thai Bistro
- Address: 32 4th Street
- View the menu on the Grubhub website
Colonie
- Pinto Thai Kitchen
- Address: 1540 Central Avenue
- The menu is not yet available online
Guilderland
- Pla 2
- Address: 2568 Western Avenue
- View the menu on the Pla 2 website
Delmar
- Sudy Thai
- Address: 180 Delaware Avenue
- You can view the menu on the Sudy Thai Facebook page
East Greenbush
- Sri Siam Thai
- Address: 337 Columbia Turnpike
- View the menu on the Sri Siam Thai website
Rensselaer
- Thai Orchid
- Address: 19 2nd Avenue
- View the menu on the Thai Orchid website
Wynantskill
- Sadudee Thai Food
- Address: 51 Main Avenue
- View the menu on the Sadudee website
Scotia
- Jade Bistro
- Address: 120 Mohawk Avenue
- View the menu on the Jade Bistro website
Clifton Park
- Sushi Thai
- Address: 1707 Route 9
- View the menu on the Sushi Thai website
Saratoga Springs
- Sushi Thai Garden
- Address: 44 Phila Street
- View the menu on the Sushi Thai Garden website
Malta
- Bua Thai Sushi
- Address: 1103 Ellsworth Boulevard
- View the menu on the Bua Thai Sushi website
Greenwich
- Twins Thai Food
- Address: 495 Route 29
- View the menu on the Twins Thai website
Glens Falls
- Thai Sushi Aroy Dee
- Address: 239 Ridge Street
- View the menu on the Aroy Dee website