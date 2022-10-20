ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thai food is the national cuisine of Thailand, often known for being a little spicy. Popular Thai dishes include Pad Thai, Khao Pad, Som Tam, and Tom Kha Kai.

Here’s where you can find Thai food in the Capital Region.

Albany

Latham

Celadon Thai Address: 860 New Loudon Road View the menu on the Celadon website

Bangkok Kitchen Address: 1207 Troy-Schenectady Road View the menu on the Bangkok Kitchen website

Tamarind Thai Cuisine Address: 728 New Loudon Road View the menu on the Tamarind website



Schenectady

Jasmine Thai Address: 2717 Broadway View the menu on the Jasmine Thai Facebook page

Pho Queen Address: 96 Jay Street View the menu on the Pho Queen website



Troy

Lime Leaf Thai Bistro Address: 32 4th Street View the menu on the Grubhub website



Colonie

Pinto Thai Kitchen Address: 1540 Central Avenue The menu is not yet available online



Guilderland

Pla 2 Address: 2568 Western Avenue View the menu on the Pla 2 website



Delmar

Sudy Thai Address: 180 Delaware Avenue You can view the menu on the Sudy Thai Facebook page



East Greenbush

Sri Siam Thai Address: 337 Columbia Turnpike View the menu on the Sri Siam Thai website



Rensselaer

Thai Orchid Address: 19 2nd Avenue View the menu on the Thai Orchid website



Wynantskill

Sadudee Thai Food Address: 51 Main Avenue View the menu on the Sadudee website



Scotia

Jade Bistro Address: 120 Mohawk Avenue View the menu on the Jade Bistro website



Clifton Park

Sushi Thai Address: 1707 Route 9 View the menu on the Sushi Thai website



Saratoga Springs

Sushi Thai Garden Address: 44 Phila Street View the menu on the Sushi Thai Garden website



Malta

Bua Thai Sushi Address: 1103 Ellsworth Boulevard View the menu on the Bua Thai Sushi website



Greenwich

Twins Thai Food Address: 495 Route 29 View the menu on the Twins Thai website



Glens Falls