ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brunch, a meal that is often eaten in the late morning or early afternoon, has become exceedingly popular in recent years. Many restaurants in the area offer special brunch menus on Saturdays and Sundays.

Here are some places where you can have brunch over the weekend in the Capital Region.

  • The Hideaway, Saratoga Springs
    • The brunch menu is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
  • Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro, Saratoga Springs
    • The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
  • The Nest 518, Schenectady
    • The brunch menu is available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
  • Ripe Tomato, Ballston Spa
  • Umana Yana, Albany
    • The brunch menu is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays
  • Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern
    • The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
  • Henry’s Tavern, Ballston Spa
    • The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
  • The Flats, Clifton Park
    • The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays
  • Eadilyn’s Table, Wynantskill
    • The brunch menu is available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays
  • Mint, Glens Falls
    • The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
  • The Saratoga Winery, Saratoga Springs
    • The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
  • Slidin’ Dirty, Troy
    • The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays
  • Risotto, Albany
    • The brunch menu is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
  • Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern, locations in Albany, Latham, and Troy
    • The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
  • The Cuckoo’s Nest, Albany
    • The brunch menu is available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
  • City Beer Hall, Albany
    • The brunch menu is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays
  • The Olde English Pub, Albany
    • The brunch menu is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays