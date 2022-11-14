ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brunch, a meal that is often eaten in the late morning or early afternoon, has become exceedingly popular in recent years. Many restaurants in the area offer special brunch menus on Saturdays and Sundays.
Here are some places where you can have brunch over the weekend in the Capital Region.
- The Hideaway, Saratoga Springs
- The brunch menu is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
- You can view the menu on the Hideaway website
- Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro, Saratoga Springs
- The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
- You can view the menu on the Morrissey’s website
- The Nest 518, Schenectady
- The brunch menu is available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
- You can view the menu on The Nest 518 website
- Ripe Tomato, Ballston Spa
- The brunch menu is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays
- You can view the menu on the Ripe Tomato website
- Umana Yana, Albany
- The brunch menu is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays
- You can view the menu on the Umana Yana website
- Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern
- The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
- Henry’s Tavern, Ballston Spa
- The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
- You can view the menu on the Henry’s Tavern website
- The Flats, Clifton Park
- The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays
- You can view the menu on The Flats website
- Eadilyn’s Table, Wynantskill
- The brunch menu is available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays
- You can view the menu on the Eadilyn’s Table website
- Mint, Glens Falls
- The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
- You can view the menu on the Mint website
- The Saratoga Winery, Saratoga Springs
- The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
- You can view the menu on the Saratoga Winery website
- Slidin’ Dirty, Troy
- The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays
- You can view the menu on the Slidin’ Dirty Facebook page
- Risotto, Albany
- The brunch menu is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
- You can view the menu on the Risotto website
- Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern, locations in Albany, Latham, and Troy
- The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
- You can view the menu on the Tipsy Moose website
- The Cuckoo’s Nest, Albany
- The brunch menu is available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
- You can view the menu on the Cuckoo’s Nest website
- City Beer Hall, Albany
- The brunch menu is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays
- You can view the menu on the City Beer Hall website
- The Olde English Pub, Albany
- The brunch menu is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays
- You can view the menu on the Olde English Pub website