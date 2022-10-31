ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Polish cuisine is rich in meat, especially pork and chicken, and has different vegetables, spices, mushrooms, and herbs. Popular Polish foods include pierogis, golumkis, and bigos.
Although there are not many restaurants in the area that serve Polish food, NEWS10 did find some options. Here’s where you can find Polish cuisine in the Capital Region.
- Muza, Troy
- The menu includes pierogis and golumkis
- Address: 1300 15th Street
- You can view the full menu on the Muza website
- Latham Bagel Shop, Latham
- This location used to be Golden Krust, but the Latham Bagel Shop still serves some Polish food
- Address: 638 Columbia Street Ext.
- Euro Deli and Market, Latham
- Carries Polish food including pierogis
- Address: 231 Wade Rd Extension
- St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Amsterdam
- The church has pierogi and golumki sales about once a month. You can check their Facebook page to see when the next sale is.
- Address: 24 Pulaski Street
- Hudson Polish Delicatessen, Hudson
- The menu includes Polish sandwiches, as well as pierogis and golumkis
- Address: 303 Fairview Avenue
- You can view the full menu on the Hudson Polish Delicatessen Facebook page
- New York Restaurant, Catskill
- The menu includes pierogis and golumkis
- Address: 353 Main Street
- You can view the full menu on the New York Restaurant website
- Polish Community Center, Albany
- Once a month, the center has a Polish Food Sale, which includes pierogis, golumkis, and paczki. The next sale is on November 11.
- Address:
- You can keep up to date on events on the center’s Facebook page
- Sammy’s Country Wagon, LLC, Amsterdam
- The food truck serves Polish food as requested
- You can keep up to date on Sammy’s Country Wagon Facebook page