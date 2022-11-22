ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Indian cuisine is often described as spicy, rich, flavorful, and diverse as it varies in different areas of India. Popular dishes include samosas, tandoori chicken, biryani, and masala.
Here are some places where you can find Indian food in the Capital Region.
- Maharaja Indian Restaurant
- Address: 10 Wolf Road, Albany
- You can view the menu on the Maharaja website
- Great Indian Kitchen Restaurant and Bar
- Address: 1652 Western Avenue, Albany
- You can view the menu on the Great Indian Kitchen website
- Dosa Grill
- Address: 1225 Western Avenue, Albany
- You can view the menu on the Dosa Grill website
- Karavalli
- Locations at both 9 Johnson Road in Latham and 47 Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs
- You can view the menu on the Karavalli website
- Ahmed Indian Restaurant
- Address: 145 Wolf Road, Albany
- You can view the menu on the Ahmed Indian website
- The Mughal Palace
- Address: 138 Washington Avenue, Albany
- You can view the menu on the Mughal Palace Facebook page
- Nani’s Indian Kitchen
- Address: 256 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa
- You can view the menu on the Nani’s Indian Kitchen website
- Curry Leaf Indian Restaurant
- Address: 1 Central Avenue, Albany
- You can view the menu on the Curry Leaf website
- LaZeez Restaurant
- Address: 35 Central Avenue, Albany
- You can view the menu on the LaZeez website
- 9Spices Indian Cuisine & Bar
- Address: 1614 Central Avenue in Colonie
- You can view the menu on the 9Spices website
- Spice and Beyond
- Address: 461 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham
- You can view the menu on the Spice and Beyond website
- Curry House
- Address: 1112 Madison Avenue, Albany
- You can view the menu on the Curry House website
- Taj Fine Indian Cuisine
- Address: 365 Feura Bush Road, Glenmont
- You can view the menu on the Taj Fine Indian Cuisine website
- Jewel of India on Lark
- Address: 187 Lark Street, Albany
- You can view the menu on the Jewel of India website
- Masala House
- Address: 574 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer
- You can view the menu on the Masala House website
- Indian Flame
- Address: 51 Main Avenue, Wynantskill
- You can view the menu on the Indian Flame website
- Shalimar
- Address: 180 Delaware Avenue, Delmar
- You can view the menu on the Shalimar website