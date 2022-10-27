ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — German food is made up of many different local and regional cuisines around Germany. Popular dishes include Schnitzel, a thin slice of breaded meat, and Sauerbraten, a roast of heavily marinated meat.
Here’s where you can find German food around the Capital Region.
- The Heidelberg Inn, Queensbury
- A German restaurant serving dishes such as Stuttgart, Kasespatzle, Sauerbraten, Schnitzel, and Leberkase
- Address: 352 Quaker Road
- You can view the full menu on the Heidelberg Inn website
- Wolff’s Biergarten
- The menu includes traditional German sausage and a Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich
- Locations at 895 Broadway in Albany and 165 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady
- You can view the full menu on the Wolff’s Biergarten website
- Brasserie Benelux, Saratoga Springs
- The menu includes different types of Schnitzel and a Wurst platter
- Address: 390 Broadway
- You can view the menu on the Brasserie Benelux website
- Maple on the Lake, East Berne
- Dishes include Sauerbraten and Wienerschnitzel
- Address: 141 Warners Lake Road
- You can view the full menu on the Maple on the Lake Facebook page
- Wunderbar Bistro, Hudson
- The menu includes Wunderbar Schnitzel, Munich Schnitzel, and Schnitzel Parmesan
- Address: 744 Warren Street
- You can view the full menu on the Wunderbar Bistro website
- Jägerberg Beer Hall & Alpine Tavern, Hunter
- Menu items include Braunschweiger, Chicken Schnitzel, and Bacon and Onion Flammkuchen
- Address: 7722 Main Street
- You can view the full menu on the Jägerberg Beer Hall website
- Muza, Troy
- Muza serves mainly Polish and other European food, but does have Vienna Schnitzel and German Potato Salad on its menu
- Address: 1300 15th Street
- You can view the full menu on the Muza website
- The German-American Club of Albany, Albany
- The club serves German food every Friday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Address: 32 Cherry Street
- You can find out more information on the German-American Club of Albany website