ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — German food is made up of many different local and regional cuisines around Germany. Popular dishes include Schnitzel, a thin slice of breaded meat, and Sauerbraten, a roast of heavily marinated meat.

Here’s where you can find German food around the Capital Region.

  • The Heidelberg Inn, Queensbury
    • A German restaurant serving dishes such as Stuttgart, Kasespatzle, Sauerbraten, Schnitzel, and Leberkase
    • Address: 352 Quaker Road
    • You can view the full menu on the Heidelberg Inn website
  • Wolff’s Biergarten
    • The menu includes traditional German sausage and a Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich
    • Locations at 895 Broadway in Albany and 165 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady
    • You can view the full menu on the Wolff’s Biergarten website
  • Brasserie Benelux, Saratoga Springs
  • Maple on the Lake, East Berne
  • Wunderbar Bistro, Hudson
    • The menu includes Wunderbar Schnitzel, Munich Schnitzel, and Schnitzel Parmesan
    • Address: 744 Warren Street
    • You can view the full menu on the Wunderbar Bistro website
  • Jägerberg Beer Hall & Alpine Tavern, Hunter
  • Muza, Troy
    • Muza serves mainly Polish and other European food, but does have Vienna Schnitzel and German Potato Salad on its menu
    • Address: 1300 15th Street
    • You can view the full menu on the Muza website
  • The German-American Club of Albany, Albany