ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the holidays quickly approaching, you may be preparing to cook for the family or dreading the hassle of preparing a big meal. Luckily, you have a few options whether you’re thinking of going with the traditional ham or Italian dishes.

While very few restaurants are open for Christmas Day, there are several places where you can get your meal catered for the holidays. Here are some Capital Region businesses that are offering special packages for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and even New Year’s.

Mazzone Hospitality, Clifton Park

Mazzone Hospitality is offering its “Home for the Holidays” dinner packages. The packages include glazed spiral-cut ham, roast beef tenderloin, prime rib, or roast turkey with au gratin potatoes, roasted vegetables, asparagus, house rolls with butter, gingerbread bundt cake, and white chocolate truffle cheesecake. The dinner serves up to 10 people.

Pick-up is available on December 23 between noon and 6 p.m. or December 24 between 9 a.m. and noon. Delivery is also available for a $75 fee within a 20-mile radius of the Clifton Park location on December 24.

All food is served in reheatable pans with instructions. You can place an order until December 20 on the Mazzone Hospitality website.

Eddie F’s, Clifton Park

Eddie F’s is offering Christmas catering trays, You can get clam chowder, calamari, shrimp cocktail, haddock, lobster rolls, chicken, ziti, mac and cheese, salads, cannolis, and more. You can view the full menu on the Eddie F’s Facebook page.

Pickup is on Christmas from 11 a.m.. to 2 p.m. You can call (518) 280-6372 or email Eatedfs@gmail.com to order.

The Healthy Cafe Catering Co., Albany

The Healthy Cafe Catering Co. is offering holiday dinner packages that could include turkey, stuffed chicken, stuffed pork loin, braised short ribs, or you can go for a number of Italian dishes. The traditional holiday packages come with mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, brussels sprouts, rolls, and a dessert charcuterie board.

You can get pickup or delivery on December 23 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and pickup on December 24 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can place an order by calling (518) 462-5074 or emailing info@healthycafecatering.com.

Tara Kitchen, Troy, Guilderland and Schenectady

Tara Kitchen is offering take-out for Christmas Eve dinner. The “Feast of the Seven Fishes” features smoked salmon dip, squid, chowder, crab cakes, scallops, shrimp fra diavolo, and cod stew over polenta cakes.

Pick-up is on December 24 at 5 p.m. at the Guilderland, Troy, or Schenectady location. You can place an order on the Tara Kitchen website.

MORE Perreca’s, Schenectady

MORE Perreca’s is offering a Christmas take-home meal that can include chicken parm, lasagna bolognese, eggplant parm, meatballs, roasted chicken, chicken francaise, chicken marsala, pasta, and more.

Pickups are on Christmas Eve between 9 a.m. and noon and come with reheating instructions. You can view the full menu and place an order on the MORE Perreca’s website.

Miller’s Backyard BBQ, Cohoes

Miller’s Backyard BBQ is offering takeout Christmas Eve dinner served hot and ready to eat. With the dinner, you can get a prime rib roast, roast beef roast, leg of lamb roast, or a whole turkey, and sides such as mac and cheese, baked beans, sweet potato, stuffing, coleslaw, macaroni salad, potato salad, and pasta salad.

You can place an order by calling the restaurant at (518) 238-3613 or by messaging the Facebook page. Pick-up details will be scheduled when ordering.

PDT Catering, Troy

PDT Catering is offering holiday meals for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and more. Orders should be placed by December 15 and you can check out the extensive menu on the PDT Catering website.

Food will be served hot and ready to eat unless otherwise requested. Meals can be picked up from Franklin Place in Troy on the requested date. You can place an order on the PDT Catering website.

Old Daley Custom Catering, Troy

Old Daley is offering holiday dinner packages including a turkey dinner, ham dinner, Italian dinner, pot roast dinner, or prime rib roast dinner. You can view the full menu and order on the Old Daley website.

Innovo Kitchen, Latham

Innovo Kitchen is offering Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve snack packages. The packages include tenderloin sliders, shrimp cocktail, a taco box, snack mix, garlic bacon pretzels with cheese spread, a charcuterie board, and crab & artichoke dip boule.

Pickup dates are December 24 and December 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can place an order by calling (518) 608-1466.

On THYME Catering, Schuylerville

On THYME Catering is offering meat and seafood lasagnas, as well as charcuterie boards and hot chocolate bombs. You can order by calling (518) 281-4829.

Romo’s Pizza, Glenmont

Romo’s Pizza is offering several catering dishes including lasagna, pizza, baked ziti, wings, salads, desserts, and more. You can view the full list on the Romo’s Facebook page. You can call

(518) 449-5871 to order.

Hooked Market & Kitchen, Latham

Hooked Market & Kitchen is offering a Feast of the Seven Fishes package, typically for Christmas Eve. You get to pick the specifics, but the package could include crab cakes, scallops, calamari, shrimp, cod, and salmon. Other catering dishes are available as well.

The restaurant is open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can view the full menu and place an order on the Hooked website.

Apple Barrel Store + Cafe, Schoharie

Apple Barrel Store + Cafe is offering Christmas meal boxes that each feed four to six people. The boxes include baked ham, baked ziti, roasted apple pork loin, roasted Dutch creamer potatoes, valley crop salad, cauliflower, pickled sugar beets, rolls, and a pie.

The order deadline is December 17 and boxes must be picked up on December 24 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. You can order on the Apple Barrel Store website or by calling (518) 295-7179.