ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A crêpe is a very thin type of pancake that can come either sweet or savory. They are often served with a variety of fillings such as cheese, fruit, vegetables, meats, and other spreads.
As crêpes are becoming more popular around the area, NEWS10 set out to find restaurants where you can get crêpes. Here’s some places where you order crêpes around the Capital Region.
- T-Swirl Crêpe
- Address: 622 New Loudon Road, Latham
- Menu includes a wide variety of sweet and savory crêpes
- View the menu on the T-Swirl website
- The Skinny Pancake
- Address: 1 Steuben Street, Albany
- Menu includes a variety of sweet and savory crêpes
- You can view the menu on The Skinny Pancake website
- Whistling Kettle
- Locations in Schenectady, Ballston Spa and Troy
- Menu includes a variety of sweet and savory crêpes
- You can view the menu on the Whistling Kettle website
- Cupola Coffee
- Address: 227 Kingsley Road, Burnt Hills
- Menu includes a variety of sweet and savory crêpes
- Shirley’s Restaurant
- Address: 74 West Avenue, Saratoga Springs
- Menu include three sweet crêpes and one savory option
- You can view the menu on the Shirley’s Facebook page
- A Little Paris
- A food truck located in Greenwich serving both savory and sweet crêpes. Currently closed for the winter, it’s set to reopen in the spring.
- You can view the menu on the A Little Paris Facebook page
- Kraverie
- Address: 78 Beekman Street, Saratoga Springs
- Kraverie is a Korean BBQ restaurant and offers a savory Korean crêpe on its menu
- You can view the menu on the Kraverie website
- Brasserie Benelux
- Address: 390 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
- Brasserie Benelux has Strawberry Mascarpone Crêpes on its dessert menu
- You can view the menu on the Brasserie Benelux website