ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bubble tea has been becoming more popular throughout the United States over the past several years. The tea-based drink originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s and usually has chewy tapioca balls called boba in it.
Bubble tea comes in a variety of flavors including traditional black, matcha, taro, banana, mango, strawberry, peach, pineapple, and cappuccino, among others. Here’s where you can find bubble tea in the Capital Region.
- Gong Cha, 1232 Western Avenue in Albany
- Romanteac Bubble Tea, 260 Osborne Road in Albany
- Berry & Berry, inside Crossgates Mall in Albany
- Hong Kong Bakery & Bistro, 8 Wolf Road in Albany
- Taiwan Noodle, 218 Central Avenue in Albany
- Union Seafood, locations in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy
- Bard & Baker Board Game Cafe, 501 Broadway in Troy and 1034 Madison Avenue in Albany
- T-Swirl Crépe, 622 New Loudon Road in Latham
- Axe and Grind, 2330 Watt Street in Schenectady
- M Cafe, 754 State Street in Schenectady
- Pho Queen, 96 Jay Street in Schenectady
- Dr. Milk, 159 Delaware Avenue in Delmar
- Storied Coffee & Milk Teas, 143 Mohawk Avenue in Scotia
- Kcaffe, 200 Clifton Corporate Parkway in Clifton Park
- Icy Point, 800 Route 146 in Clifton Park