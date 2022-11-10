ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bubble tea has been becoming more popular throughout the United States over the past several years. The tea-based drink originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s and usually has chewy tapioca balls called boba in it.

Bubble tea comes in a variety of flavors including traditional black, matcha, taro, banana, mango, strawberry, peach, pineapple, and cappuccino, among others. Here’s where you can find bubble tea in the Capital Region.