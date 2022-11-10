ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have a few options that won’t break the bank.

Here are some non-national fast food chain places where you can get a hearty meal for under $10 in the Capital Region.

Famous Lunch, Troy

Famous Lunch is known for its low prices. According to the menu on its Facebook page, which was last updated in March, everything is under $10.

Famous Lunch’s “world famous” hot dogs are $1.20, hamburgers are $2.25, and breakfast sandwiches are around $3. You can view the full menu on the Famous Lunch Facebook page.

Dave’s Gourmet Burgers and More, Schenectady

Dave’s Gourmet Burgers and More has an entire “Under $10” menu. The menu features fish frys, hamburgers, hot dogs, burritos, and gyros. Sides, such as french fries, are sold separately. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Uncommon Grounds, three locations

According to the Uncommon Grounds website, a single bagel is $1.20 and a half dozen is $6.50. Almost every bagel sandwich is less than $10, the breakfast sandwiches are less than $10, and all the drinks are around $5 or less.

Uncommon Grounds has Albany, Clifton Park, and Saratoga Springs locations. You can view the full menu on the shop’s website.

Sovrana Pizza & Deli, Albany

According to the menu on the Sovrana Pizza & Deli website, everything is under $10 except for the large and specialty pizzas, over 20 wings, and catering meals. Salads, subs, pasta, calzones, and non-large pizzas are under $10. A single cheese slice is $1.85. You can view the full menu on the Sovrana website.

Ted’s Fish Fry, six locations

Ted’s Fish Fry has seafood, hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken tenders, and more for under $10. Sides of fries, onion rings, and coleslaw and all around $5 or less.

Ted’s has locations on Western Avenue and Wolf Road in Albany, Watervliet, Latham, Troy, and Halfmoon. You can view the full menu on the restaurant’s website.

Country View Diner, Troy

Almost everything on the Country View Diner menu for breakfast and lunch is under $10, according to the restaurant’s website. However, the dinner meals are not. You can view the full menu on the Country View Diner website.

Muddaddy Flats, Troy

Everything is under $10 on the Muddaddy Flats menu, except the specialty quesadillas. Tacos are $3 each, bowls are $6.99 each and build-your-own quesadillas are $8.99, according to the website. You can view the full menu on the Muddaddy Flats website.

Broadway Lunch, Schenectady

According to the restaurant’s website, Broadway Lunch has hot dogs for $2.75 and hamburgers for $4.25. Many other items are under $10, including wraps, salads, omelets, and breakfast sandwiches. You can view the full menu on the Broadway Lunch website.

Mike’s Hot Dogs, Schenectady

Everything on the Mike Hot Dogs menu is under $10, according to a menu posting on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The menu includes breakfast items, hot dogs, burgers, and sandwiches.

Compton’s, Saratoga Springs

Nearly everything on the Compton’s menu is less than $10. This includes omelets, pancakes, eggs, sandwiches, and soup. You can view the full menu on the Compton’s Facebook page.

Poopie’s DiManno’s Lunch, Glens Falls

Poopie’s DiManno’s Lunch is only open for breakfast and lunch and almost everything is less than $10. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.