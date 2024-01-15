ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — January 15 marks National Bagel Day! If you’re looking to celebrate, here’s where you can get a bagel in the Capital Region either today or anytime during the week.

  • Bruegger’s Bagels
    • Locations in Albany, Troy, Schenectady, East Greenbush, and Clifton Park
  • Uncommon Grounds
    • Locations in Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park, Albany, and Guilderland
  • Stacks Espresso Bar
    • Locations in Albany, Colonie, and Troy
  • Spot Coffee
    • Locations in Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls
  • Lox of Bagels & Moor
    • 89 Main Street in Queensbury
  • Latham Bagel Shop
    • 638 Columbia St Ext in Latham
  • The Twisted Bagel Company
    • 15 Kendall Way in Malta
  • West End Bagels
    • 5 Southside Drive in Clifton Park
  • Saratoga’s Broadway Deli
    • 420 Broadway in Saratoga Springs
  • Manhattan Bistro & Bagel
    • 123 Saratoga Road in Glenville
  • Bagels & Bakes
    • 1927 Curry Road in Rotterdam
  • Bud’s Coffee
    • Locations in Schenectady and Green Island
  • Graham’s Coffee Parlor
    • 3406 State Street in Niskayuna
  • Pearl’s Bagels & Bakery
    • 16 Picotte Drive in Albany
  • Better Bite
    • 99 Washington Avenue in Albany
  • Saratoga Coffee Traders
    • 123 Jay Street in Schenectady
  • Upton Coffee Company
    • 751 Hudson Avenue in Stillwater
  • Bagel Tyme
    • Locations in Hudson and Valatie
  • Broad Street Bagel Co.
    • 1 Broad Street in Kinderhook
  • Bennington Bagel Company
    • 19 Dunham Avenue in North Bennington

