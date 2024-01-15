ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — January 15 marks National Bagel Day! If you’re looking to celebrate, here’s where you can get a bagel in the Capital Region either today or anytime during the week.
- Bruegger’s Bagels
- Locations in Albany, Troy, Schenectady, East Greenbush, and Clifton Park
- Uncommon Grounds
- Locations in Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park, Albany, and Guilderland
- Stacks Espresso Bar
- Locations in Albany, Colonie, and Troy
- Spot Coffee
- Locations in Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls
- Lox of Bagels & Moor
- 89 Main Street in Queensbury
- Latham Bagel Shop
- 638 Columbia St Ext in Latham
- The Twisted Bagel Company
- 15 Kendall Way in Malta
- West End Bagels
- 5 Southside Drive in Clifton Park
- Saratoga’s Broadway Deli
- 420 Broadway in Saratoga Springs
- Manhattan Bistro & Bagel
- 123 Saratoga Road in Glenville
- Bagels & Bakes
- 1927 Curry Road in Rotterdam
- Bud’s Coffee
- Locations in Schenectady and Green Island
- Graham’s Coffee Parlor
- 3406 State Street in Niskayuna
- Pearl’s Bagels & Bakery
- 16 Picotte Drive in Albany
- Better Bite
- 99 Washington Avenue in Albany
- Saratoga Coffee Traders
- 123 Jay Street in Schenectady
- Upton Coffee Company
- 751 Hudson Avenue in Stillwater
- Bagel Tyme
- Locations in Hudson and Valatie
- Broad Street Bagel Co.
- 1 Broad Street in Kinderhook
- Bennington Bagel Company
- 19 Dunham Avenue in North Bennington
