ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — January 15 marks National Bagel Day! If you’re looking to celebrate, here’s where you can get a bagel in the Capital Region either today or anytime during the week.

Bruegger’s Bagels Locations in Albany, Troy, Schenectady, East Greenbush, and Clifton Park

Uncommon Grounds Locations in Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park, Albany, and Guilderland

Stacks Espresso Bar Locations in Albany, Colonie, and Troy

Spot Coffee Locations in Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls

Lox of Bagels & Moor 89 Main Street in Queensbury

Latham Bagel Shop 638 Columbia St Ext in Latham

The Twisted Bagel Company 15 Kendall Way in Malta

West End Bagels 5 Southside Drive in Clifton Park

Saratoga’s Broadway Deli 420 Broadway in Saratoga Springs

Manhattan Bistro & Bagel 123 Saratoga Road in Glenville

Bagels & Bakes 1927 Curry Road in Rotterdam

Bud’s Coffee Locations in Schenectady and Green Island

Graham’s Coffee Parlor 3406 State Street in Niskayuna

Pearl’s Bagels & Bakery 16 Picotte Drive in Albany

Better Bite 99 Washington Avenue in Albany

Saratoga Coffee Traders 123 Jay Street in Schenectady

Upton Coffee Company 751 Hudson Avenue in Stillwater

Bagel Tyme Locations in Hudson and Valatie

Broad Street Bagel Co. 1 Broad Street in Kinderhook

Bennington Bagel Company 19 Dunham Avenue in North Bennington



