ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Poutine is a Canadian dish of french fries and cheese curds topped with gravy. There are now several variations of the dish, some of which don’t include gravy or cheese curds.
Here’s where you can find poutine throughout the Capital Region.
- Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern
- Locations in Latham, Albany, Troy
- Poutine dishes include classic, sausage gravy, bacon gravy, pulled pork, and street corn
- The Babbling Brook, Berne
- Classic poutine, also with several other smothered fry dishes
- Illusive Restaurant & Bar, Rensselaer
- Poutine made with tater tots instead of fries
- Backstage Pub, Schenectady
- Classic poutine
- Charlton Tavern, Ballston Lake
- Rosemary fries, garlic breaded cheese curds, house gravy, bacon, and scallions
- Active Ingredient Brewing Company, Malta
- Classic poutine
- Rusty Nail Grill & Tavern, Clifton Park
- Classic poutine
- The Mill, Round Lake
- Fries topped with pulled pork, ham, bacon, and cheese curds smothered in gravy
- Olde Bryan Inn, Saratoga Springs
- Smoked Gouda Short Rib Poutine
- Maxon’s American Grill, Schenectady
- Short Rib Poutine
- Shirley’s, Saratoga Springs
- Poutine dishes include classic, veggie, smoked meat, “Meat Lover’s” and “Big Guys.”
- Warehouse Grill & BBQ, Albany
- Fries with carmelized onion beef gravy, cheese curds, pork belly, and mustard
- The Local, Saratoga Springs
- Classic poutine