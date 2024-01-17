(NEWS10) – Ahead of National Popcorn Day on Friday, we’re showcasing a couple spots in the Capital Region where you can try different takes on the popular movie snack. From sweet to savory, buttered or coated in caramel, however you like your popcorn – there is a long list of options.

What’s Poppin – Since 2018, What’s Poppin in Albany has been serving up Chicago style gourmet popcorn. Chicago Native and Owner Anthony Gizzi opened the spot next to his other business, O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub, in 2018 after he says he wanted to give the Capital Region what they’ve been missing: A taste of Chicago. For National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19 the shop plans to serve up free small snack bags of popcorn. What’s Poppin is located at 1814 Central Ave Suite 10, Albany, N.Y. 12205.

Kettle Corn NYC – Kettle Corn NYC hand-pops 15 to 20 flavors of kettle corn ranging from sweet to savory to spicy. Flavors include original, spicy ranch, caramel glaze, cheddar coated caramel and frutti madness. The food truck is currently on break until Jan. 25. Follow along their Facebook page to find them in the future.

The proper popper – Started in 2016, the food stand serves up sweet and salty kettle corn, with specialty flavors like homemade maple and apple pie. Started by Audrey Daniels, the whole family is involved in the popcorn business. You can find ‘the proper popper’ at the Schenectady Greenmarket starting in April. The food stand operates in the spring, summer and fall, but is currently accepting large orders.