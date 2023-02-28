ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As March begins, several ice cream stands around the Capital Region are getting ready to open for the season, and some already have. Here’s where you can currently get your favorite ice cream, and where you’ll soon be able to.

Open

• Jericho Drive-In and Twist Ice Cream, 19 Jericho Road in Glenmont, opened February 10

• Little Big Fatz, 158 Main Avenue in Wynantskill, opened February 21

• Southy’s, 75 Saratoga Avenue in South Glens Falls, opened February 27

Opening soon

• Dairy Haus, 476 Maple Avenue in Saratoga Springs, set to open March 4

• The Ice Cream Man, 417 Route 29 in Greenwich, set to open March 4

• Cappie’s Drive-In, 264 Route 67 in Amsterdam, set to open March 15

• Curry Freeze, 1057 Curry Road in Schenectady, set to open March 17

• Guptill’s Ice Cream, 1085 New Loudon Road in Cohoes, set to open March 18

• Martha’s Dandee Creme, 1133 Route 9 in Queensbury, set to open March 18

• Jumpin’ Jack’s, 5 Schonowee Avenue in Scotia, set to open March 30

• Mr. Bill’s Carhop, 1720 Route 9 in South Glens Falls, set to open at the end of March

Opening date not yet released

• The Grandstand, 1268 Highbridge Road in Schenectady, will be opening sometime in March. No specific date has been announced yet.

• Jim’s Tastee Freez, 58 Delaware Avenue in Delmar, will be opening sometime in March. No specific date has been announced yet.

• Mama’s Ice Cream, 119 Lake Hill Road in Burnt Hills, no specific opening day announced yet

• Snowman Ice Cream, 531 5th Avenue in Troy, no specific opening day announced yet

• Mac’s Drive-In, 648 3rd Avenue in Watervliet, no specific opening day announced yet

• Lickety Split, 589 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush, no specific opening day announced yet

• The Wind-Chill Factory, 3 Trieble Avenue in Ballston Spa, no specific opening day announced yet

• Kurver Kreme, 1349 Central Avenue in Albany, no specific opening day announced yet

• Scoups, 566 Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville, no specific opening day announced yet

• The Dutch Udder Craft Ice Cream, 282 River Street in Troy, no specific opening day announced yet

• Humpty Dumpty, 70 West Avenue in Saratoga Springs, no specific opening day announced yet

• J.J.’s Snack Bar, 2 Saratoga Avenue in Ballston Spa, no specific opening day announced yet