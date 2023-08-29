ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The summer is winding down and the cooler weather will soon be sweeping in. As this happens, seasonal businesses in the area are preparing to close down for the season.

NEWS10 reached out to area ice cream stands to see when they’ll be closing for the 2023 season. Some have already closed or will be closing soon, while others stay open into the fall. Some don’t have exact closing dates yet but have closing time frames.

Already closed

Cappie’s Drive-In, 264 Route 67 in Amsterdam Closed for the season on August 13

Billy T’s Northside Dairy Bar, 217 Northside Drive in Bennington Closed permanently on August 28, will not be reopening for future seasons



Closing September

Humpty Dumpty, 70 West Avenue in Saratoga Springs Closing on September 1

Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In, 5 Schonowee Avenue in Scotia Closing on September 3

Mama’s Ice Cream, 119 Lake Hill Road in Burnt Hills Closing on Labor Day, September 4

J.J.’s Snack Bar, 2 Saratoga Avenue in Ballston Spa Closing on Labor Day, September 4, or just after depending on when they run out of ice cream

Kurver Kreme, 1349 Central Avenue in Albany Closing sometime during the week of September 10

The Grandstand, 1268 Highbridge Road in Schenectady Closing on September 17

Mac’s Drive-In, 648 3rd Avenue in Watervliet Closing at the end of September

Southy’s, 75 Saratoga Avenue in South Glens Falls Not sure when closing yet, could be the end of September

Mr. Bill’s Carhop, 1720 Route 9 in South Glens Falls Weather dependent, could close at the end of September or stay open into October if it is mild weather



Closing October

Martha’s Dandee Creme, 1133 Route 9 in Queensbury Closing on October 9

Ice Cream Station, 1391 Indian Fields Road in Feura Bush Closing on October 9

Lickety Split, 589 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush Usually try to stay open until Columbus Day (October 9) but that is weather-dependent

Udderly Delicious, 340 North Cormie Avenue in Johnstown Hoping to stay open until October 9

Scoups, 566 Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville Trying to stay open till Columbus Day (October 9)

Dairy Haus, 476 Maple Avenue in Saratoga Springs Closing in October

Jim’s Tastee Freez, 58 Delaware Avenue in Delmar Closing in October

The Ice Cream Man, 417 Route 29 in Greenwich Closing in October

Little Big Fatz, 158 Main Avenue in Wynantskill Closing in October

Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf, 556 Maple Avenue in Wilton Closing mid-October

The Wind-Chill Factory, 3 Trieble Avenue in Milton Closing in late October



Closing November

Guptill’s Ice Cream, 1085 New Loudon Road in Cohoes The earliest they would close is November 5, may stay open later



Based on previous years

NEWS10 has messages out to these stands to see when they are closing for the 2023 season. The article will be updated once we hear back. Here’s when they closed last year.