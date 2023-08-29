ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The summer is winding down and the cooler weather will soon be sweeping in. As this happens, seasonal businesses in the area are preparing to close down for the season.
NEWS10 reached out to area ice cream stands to see when they’ll be closing for the 2023 season. Some have already closed or will be closing soon, while others stay open into the fall. Some don’t have exact closing dates yet but have closing time frames.
Already closed
- Cappie’s Drive-In, 264 Route 67 in Amsterdam
- Closed for the season on August 13
- Billy T’s Northside Dairy Bar, 217 Northside Drive in Bennington
- Closed permanently on August 28, will not be reopening for future seasons
Closing September
- Humpty Dumpty, 70 West Avenue in Saratoga Springs
- Closing on September 1
- Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In, 5 Schonowee Avenue in Scotia
- Closing on September 3
- Mama’s Ice Cream, 119 Lake Hill Road in Burnt Hills
- Closing on Labor Day, September 4
- J.J.’s Snack Bar, 2 Saratoga Avenue in Ballston Spa
- Closing on Labor Day, September 4, or just after depending on when they run out of ice cream
- Kurver Kreme, 1349 Central Avenue in Albany
- Closing sometime during the week of September 10
- The Grandstand, 1268 Highbridge Road in Schenectady
- Closing on September 17
- Mac’s Drive-In, 648 3rd Avenue in Watervliet
- Closing at the end of September
- Southy’s, 75 Saratoga Avenue in South Glens Falls
- Not sure when closing yet, could be the end of September
- Mr. Bill’s Carhop, 1720 Route 9 in South Glens Falls
- Weather dependent, could close at the end of September or stay open into October if it is mild weather
Closing October
- Martha’s Dandee Creme, 1133 Route 9 in Queensbury
- Closing on October 9
- Ice Cream Station, 1391 Indian Fields Road in Feura Bush
- Closing on October 9
- Lickety Split, 589 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush
- Usually try to stay open until Columbus Day (October 9) but that is weather-dependent
- Udderly Delicious, 340 North Cormie Avenue in Johnstown
- Hoping to stay open until October 9
- Scoups, 566 Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville
- Trying to stay open till Columbus Day (October 9)
- Dairy Haus, 476 Maple Avenue in Saratoga Springs
- Closing in October
- Jim’s Tastee Freez, 58 Delaware Avenue in Delmar
- Closing in October
- The Ice Cream Man, 417 Route 29 in Greenwich
- Closing in October
- Little Big Fatz, 158 Main Avenue in Wynantskill
- Closing in October
- Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf, 556 Maple Avenue in Wilton
- Closing mid-October
- The Wind-Chill Factory, 3 Trieble Avenue in Milton
- Closing in late October
Closing November
- Guptill’s Ice Cream, 1085 New Loudon Road in Cohoes
- The earliest they would close is November 5, may stay open later
Based on previous years
NEWS10 has messages out to these stands to see when they are closing for the 2023 season. The article will be updated once we hear back. Here’s when they closed last year.
- Jericho Drive-In and Twist Ice Cream, 19 Jericho Road in Glenmont
- Closed at the beginning of November
- Curry Freeze, 1057 Curry Road in Rotterdam
- Closed on October 24
- Snowman Ice Cream, 531 5th Avenue in Troy
- Closed on October 1
- Below Zero Ice Cream, 6093 Route 5 in Palatine Bridge
- Closed on September 25
- Fat Boys Ice Cream, 104 Freeman’s Bridge Road in Glenville
- This is the stand’s first year open
- Udderly Ice Cream, 3579 Route 43 in West Sand Lake
- Closed in October