CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chick-fil-A is in the process of opening three restaurants around the Capital Region: Clifton Park, North Greenbush and Latham. But when are they going to open?

In September 2022, Chick-fil-A was granted a building permit to begin construction at the former Pier 1 Imports site at 304 Clifton Park Center Road. At that time, Clifton Park officials expected the restaurant to open in the spring of 2023. Also in September, the North Greenbush Town Supervisor said Chick-fil-A was granted a building permit to begin construction at 502 North Greenbush Road. At that time, he said the restaurant was expected to open in the late winter.

Now, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson says the company is hoping to open both of these locations later this summer. Later than what was originally expected for both. Specific opening dates have not yet been confirmed, said the company.

Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A said it is “actively pursuing” a location in Latham, although it is still in the early planning stages. In September, the Town of Colonie’s Director of Planning and Economic Development told NEWS10 that Chick-fil-A has submitted a proposal in August 2021 to build a location at 579 Troy Schenectady Road.

“As for other future locations, we are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service,” said Chick-fil-A. “We would very much like to have more restaurants in the Capital Region, but we have no new locations to confirm at this time.”

Chick-fil-A said each of these restaurants would create about 80 to 120 new jobs. The Clifton Park and North Greenbush restaurants will both feature a dual-lane drive-thru, and in celebration of each opening, the company said it will donate $25,000 on behalf of each new restaurant to Feeding America. So, Chick-fil-A lovers just need to wait a little longer before these restaurants will be open. Currently, you need a plane ticket at the Albany International Airport to get Chick-fil-A in the Capital Region.