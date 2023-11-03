GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s no two plates about it – downtown Glens Falls is a flavorful place. Restaurants around the city are pulling out the stops and turning on the stove next week for Glens Falls Restaurant Week.

The week of dining gives participating eateries a chance to cook up something new. Those taking part will offer prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus all united by a common theme – $45 (unless otherwise noted) for three courses, with the potential for those dining to try something new. Glens Falls Restaurant Week runs through the week of Nov. 5-11.

Here’s who’s cooking for Glens Falls Restaurant Week, and what’s on the menu. This list will be updated as more restaurants sign up.

[farmacy] 22 Ridge St. $35 Menu First course: Potato croquette with truffles and cheese Second course: Veal bolognese with red sauce, pecorino, and house pasta Third course: Bete Noire chocolate flourless cake

Dickinson’s Delights 122 Bay St. $25 Menu First course: Soup du jour Second course: Flight of three party-sized crepes of your choice Third course: Pumpkin spice cake with cream cheese frosting

Park 26/Fenimore’s Pub The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St. $45 Starting at 4 p.m. Menu First course: Choice of harvest salad, Caeser salad, New England clam chowder Second course: Choice of mixed mushroom fettuccine, Norwegian salmon filet, chicken Francese, spaghetti and meatball Third course: Choice of gelato or creme brulee

Laurella’s Restaurant 21 Bay St.

Mint 80 Warren St. $45 Menu First course: Choice of cranberry apple salad or broccoli cheddar soup Second course: Choice of pan-seared wild scallops with citrus aioli, artichoke puree and citrus salad, or pan-seared king trumpet mushrooms with king oyster mushrooms, fingerlings, mint pesto Third course: Choice of pistachio tiramisu, chai panna cotta

Morgan & Co. 65 Ridge St. $45 Menu First course: Choice of lobster and cauliflower bisque, mushroom bruschetta, wedge salad Second course: Choice of Moroccan bowl, half roasted chicken coq au vin, line-caught swordfish, grilled Berkshire pork chop Third course: Choice of bread pudding or coconut cream pie

Park & Elm 19 Park St. $45 Menu First course: Choice of seafood stew, roasted beet goat cheese arancini, autumn harvest salad Second course: Choice of butternut squash ravioli, airline chicken breast, seared salmon Third course: Choice of cider doughnut bread pudding, carrot cake

Radici Kitchen & Bar 26 Ridge St. $45 Menu First course: Choice of fried eggplant and cheese, focaccia dumplings, baby beets, romaine salad Second course: Choice of cioppino, grilled swordfish “Oscar,” braised beef short rib, rigatoni pomodoro Third course: Choice of creme brulee, ricotta donut, budino



Restaurants can still sign up to take part in Glens Falls Restaurant Week. A twice-annual restaurant week is also held in Lake George.