BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In June, five Pizza Huts in the Capital Region closed their doors. But what’s happening with the empty buildings with recognizable roofs?

The five Pizza Huts that closed were:

Ballston Spa, 2103 Doubleday Avenue

Cobleskill, 109 Barnerville Road

Johnstown, Route 30A, Johnstown Mall

Amsterdam, 4822 Route 30

Gloversville, 195 2nd Avenue

In regards to the former Johnstown Pizza Hut, 7 Brew Coffee, an Arkansas-based drive-thru coffee chain, has proposed a location at that site. The plans were reviewed at a City of Johnstown Planning Board meeting on July 5.

After reaching out to the 7 Brew Coffee PR team, NEWS10 confirmed that they are coming to the Capital Region and hope to be serving guests sometime in 2023. The representatives did not specifically mention where the shop(s) will be.

As for the other vacant Pizza Hut buildings, NEWS10 reached out to the Pizza Hut PR team about what’s going to happen with them. According to the team, the buildings are not owned by Pizza Hut and all the branded signage will be removed.

NEWS10 found that eight Pizza Hut locations in New York are listed as a “Redevelopment Opportunity” with the commercial property company Marcus & Millichap. The listing includes:

Ballston Spa, 2103 Doubleday Avenue

Cobleskill, 109 Barnerville Road

Amsterdam, 4822 Route 30

Gloversville, 195 2nd Avenue

Catskill, 75 Maple Avenue (closed in December 2022)

Herkimer, 306 West Albany Street (closed in June)

Oneonta, 710 Main Street (closed in June)

Monticello, 352 East Broadway

According to the listing, it looks like all eight former Pizza Huts must be bought together. Further information including the owner and listed price is not available without inquiring about the property.

The listing agents did not immediately return NEWS10’s request for additional information. In the Capital Region, the Pizza Huts in Albany, Clifton Park, Fort Edward, Glens Falls, Glenville, Latham, Queensbury, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, and Troy are listed as still open for business.