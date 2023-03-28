SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — West Side Sports Bar, located at 112 Congress Street in Saratoga Springs, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” The show will be visiting the restaurant on April 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“America’s Best Restaurants” is a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants. During the visit to West Side Sports Bar, popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an on-camera interview with owner Dave Harmon.

In 2022, Harmon opened The Stadium Café at 389 Broadway in Saratoga Springs, but the eatery later closed. In 2005, he opened West Side Sports Bar.

“The people love the place; it’s got big windows,” said Harmon. He also added that the restaurant is popular during racing season at the Saratoga Race Course. Harmon said West Side is best known for its buffalo-style calamari, burgers, salads and chicken wings.

To celebrate being featured on “America’s Best Restaurants,” the restaurant is giving away two $25 gift cards. To qualify, you must comment on the West Side Sports Bar Facebook post before April 11. One winner will be selected during the “America’s Best Restaurants” visit, and the other will be picked after the show premieres.

The West Side Sports Bar episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on the America’s Best Restaurants’ website. The restaurant is open every day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.