WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In December 2022, owners Greg and Butch Rentz closed the dining room of The Purple Pub in Watervliet, but kept the to-go orders going. Now, the restaurant has permanently closed with the end of to-go orders.

“While we have had the pleasure serving you from our ‘to-go’ over the past nine months, we have decided to close the final chapter on The Purple Pub,” said the owners. “These two old guys are finally ready to take a break.”

The Purple Pub opened in 1972 and was known for its award-winning pizza and wings. But after 51 years, the Rentz brothers have finally retired.

In December, the owners told NEWS10 that they needed to take a break, prioritize their health, and be able to spend time with their families. “Their love, loyalty, and dedication have made us two of the luckiest guys alive,” said the Rentz brothers. “We are beyond blessed and grateful for them.”

The to-go operations officially ended on September 19. If you have a Purple Pub gift certificate that you would like reimbursed, you can mail the original certificate to the restaurant by October 31. Make sure to provide your full name and your mailing address. Requests can be mailed to: The Purple Pub, 2 Cohoes Road, Watervliet, New York 12189.

“To our loyal customers, we are incredibly proud of the 51 years we’ve had together and will cherish all of the friendships and memories we have made,” said the owners. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”